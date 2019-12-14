7-seat Maruti SUV to carry Vitara branding - Report

As we have known for over two years now, Maruti Suzuki has a 7-seat SUV in the pipeline. According to a new report from The Economic Times, it will be launched as a part of the Vitara family.

The popularity of the Vitara brand is huge in India. While the Suzuki Grand Vitara wasn't successful in our market, the Maruti Vitara Brezza averages around 8,000 units a month and was the country's best-selling SUV until the Kia Seltos arrived. Maybe the company wants to use the Vitara name for its 7-seat SUV also with a suffix, or a prefix. Globally there would be four Vitara models then, namely the Vitara Brezza, the global Vitara, the yet-to-be-named 7-seat Vitara model for India and the Grand Vitara, the future of which is uncertain.

The three-row Maruti Vitara will presumably go against the 7-seat Hyundai Creta and the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, both of which are said to arrive in 2021. The next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza and the 7-seat Maruti Vitara SUV both will likely sit on a version of the Heartect platform that we have known to be able to underpin everything from pint-sized Japan-only kei cars to the global compact MPV second-gen Ertiga now. Engine options should include the K15B 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol unit and the E15A 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit. In addition to or instead of mild-hybrid technology, full-hybrid technology may be offered optionally with the petrol engine.

Also Read: Maruti Futuro-E to be a concept previewing Maruti Wagon R-based EV

In 2017, the aforementioned Maruti 7-seat SUV was said to arrive in 2021 originally. We're yet to know if the launch timeline has remained the same.

[Source: auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com]