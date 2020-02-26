At least 5 Haval SUVs priced up to INR 50 lakh planned for India - Report

Great Wall Motors plans to launch no less than five Haval SUVs in India, as per a new media report. These SUVs will be priced from anywhere under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Great Wall Motors will enter the Indian market with an MG Hector rivaling Haval C-SUV by Q1 2021 (January-March 2021). Then, it will launch an MG ZS EV rivaling pure electric Haval B-SUV. Also in the pipeline are sub-4 metre and 4 metre+ conventional Haval B-SUVs with ICE, suggests the report. These models would account for a major chunk of the sales.

The range-topping Haval model in India will be a Toyota Land Cruiser rival priced at around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, price-wise, the actual competitor of this model will be the MG Gloster, which will be launched in India this Diwali. Great Wall Motors has every SUV ranging from the Kia Sonet to the Toyota Land Cruiser in its sight.

In addition to a wide range of Haval SUVs, Great Wall Motors will launch models with other body styles - hatchback, sedan and MPV - from its other brands, which include Wey (luxury vehicles), Ora (electric vehicles) and GWM Pickup (pickup trucks and industrial vehicles).

Great Wall Motors signed an agreement for acquiring GM’s Talegaon plant in India last month. The Chinese conglomerate expects to acquire this production facility in the second half of the year. This is where it will make the models it will sell in our market. In order to aggressively price its products, it will heavily localise engines, gearboxes, electronic components and batteries.

[Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com]