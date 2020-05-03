5 cars under 5 lakh to be launched in India by 2021

The Indian car market will be receiving a slew of all new products in the coming months, and some of them will be economical models priced from under INR 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Following are 5 new cars under 5 lakh that will be launched in India by 2021:

New Datsun redi-GO facelift

Among all the cars here, the facelifted Datsun redi-GO will be the first car to be launched in India anytime soon. The new Datsun redi-Go's marketing material has leaked, revealing that the car has a thoroughly revised front face with a larger grille, sleeker and bigger L-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and sleeker headlamps. The facelifted car looks much bolder.

There are very few changes to the sides and rear of the Datsun redi-Go, which include roof rails, snazzier looking wheel caps and a Datsun badge below the mirrors.

The cabin of the Datsun redi-GO has been completely revamped with new dual-tone fabric upholstery and an all-new dashboard. There's new gunmetal trim across the width of the dashboard as well as in the lower centre console. There is a new centre console as well, which is bigger and houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Datsun redi-GO now features a couple of new features like internally adjustable mirrors and front door trim fabric.

The engine options for the new Datsun redi-Go are expected to be the same as before - 0.8-litre petrol (54 PS/72 Nm) and 1.0-litre petrol (68 PS/91 Nm). Similarly, 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual (available with only the 1.0-litre engine) should be the transmission choices.

Tata HBX (Tata Hornbill/Tata X445)

Touted to be the next big thing from Tata Motors in India after the recently launched Altroz premium hatchback, the HBX concept's production version will be the Indian carmaker’s take on micro-SUVs like the Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Ignis. The concept was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

To be positioned between the Tiago and Altroz, the Tata HBX will have an upright stance and styling derived from new generation Tata cars. It will feature a Harrier-inspired front fascia with sleek daytime running LEDs and lower positioned headlamps. Skid plates and side body cladding across the length will further add to its tough styling. Its rear doors will have the Altroz-like rear door handles recessed in the C-pillar.

On the inside, the Tata HBX will share much of its elements with the Altroz, including the flat bottom multi-functional steering wheel, part digital instrument console and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard will have rounded rectangular AC vents and the controls for the automatic climate control system could be positioned much lower in the centre console than usual.

The Tata HBX is expected to employ the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of the Tata Tiago. This engine makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque and is offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission choices.

2021 Maruti Celerio (Maruti YNC)

Currently one of the oldest models in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup in India, the Maruti Celerio was upgraded to BS-6 norms without any significant change to the powertrain and design. It is believed that Maruti is working on an all-new Celerio that could be in showrooms this Diwali.

No confirmed details about the Maruti YNC are available yet. Expect it to have an all-new exterior and interior, replete with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system and other latest trending features that are common in the segment. In all likeliness, it will be based on the Heartect platform and be available with 1.0-litre petrol and petrol-CNG engines linked and 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmissions.

Hyundai micro-SUV (Hyundai AX)

Following Tata Motors this year, Hyundai will launch its micro-SUV in 2021. The South Korean automaker calls it the 'AX' internally.

The Hyundai AX is believed to be based on the K1 platform of the Hyundai Santro. In typical Hyundai fashion, this new hatchback is expected to set new trends of design and equipment in the segment.

In terms of powertrain, as the Hyundai AX is expected to be positioned as a budget model, it is likely that it will borrow the 1.1-litre (69 PS/99 Nm) engine of the Santro, which currently is the smallest engine in Hyundai’s lineup in India.

2021 Hyundai Santro facelift

The new-age Santro might not have turned out to be as great a success story as Hyundai had expected. To turn the tables in its favour, Hyundai will likely be giving it a mild makeover by 2021.

While there are no details about the new Hyundai Santro facelift available for the time being, it is believed to have some tweaks to its front fascia, with features like daytime running LEDs and alloy wheels. The interior might also include a couple of new features while having the same dashboard design.

Given that the 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (69 PS/99 Nm) of the Hyundai Santro was recently upgraded to BS6 norms, it is safe to assume that it will be retained post facelift. The 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmissions should also be retained.

