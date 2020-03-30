Top 5 upcoming cars in India in FY 2020-21

In addition to a slew of SUV launches, the next fiscal will see some important car launches in India. Following are the top 5 upcoming cars in 2020-21:

1. 2020 Maruti Swift

Suzuki had unveiled the third-gen Swift in December 2016. Maruti Suzuki launched it in India in February 2018. In the fourth quarter of the next fiscal (January-March 2021), a facelifted Swift could be launched in India. The new hatchback could have a design similar to that of the new DZire.

The Maruti Swift will likely get revisions to its front grille, front bumper design and fog lamps. The interior design would be the same as now, though. The SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system should be introduced with the mid-cycle refresh.

The facelifted Maruti Dzire is expected to be blessed with the same 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine as the facelifted Maruti Dzire. It may miss out on the Smart Hybrid tech of the facelifted Baleno in order to keep costs in check. This engine produces a maximum power output of 90 PS and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. 5-speed manual and automated manual should be the transmission options.

2. 2020 Hyundai i20

Following the all-new, 2020 Creta at the end of FY 2019-20, Hyundai's next big launch will be the all-new, 2020 i20. The company reportedly plans to launch the premium hatchback in June. Incorporating a completely new design language, the Mk3 i20 looks much more futuristic and sharper. It features angular LED headlamps and tail lamps.

The cabin has been completely redone with a new dashboard, the four-spoke steering wheel from the all-new Creta and a fully digital instrument console. A bigger touchscreen infotainment system, as well as additional features like cruise control and Bluelink telematics system, are also going to be offered in the all-new i20.

The Hyundai i20 will also get major changes under the hood. In addition to an 83 PS 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine, it will be available with a 100 PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a 100 PS 1.5-litre 100 PS diesel engine.

3. 2020 Honda City

Easily the most significant product for Honda since its inception in the Indian market, the City will also be receiving a generation change in 2020. Globally the fifth-gen model, the 2020 Honda City is bigger and more stylish.

The all-new Honda City is not a groundbreaking change over its predecessor, as it has a familiar silhouette. However, the changes on the front and rear are noteworthy and give it a fresher appearance. The all-new City has bigger and more prominent chrome grille, along with tweaked LED headlamps, tail lamps and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Honda City too has been given a complete makeover and looks more conventional than that of the current generation model. The touch-sensitive panel for the automatic climate control has been replaced with traditional round dials. There's a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and also a new steering wheel and instrument console. The cabin looks classier now.

The Honda City will be retaining the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the petrol engine will now produce a higher power output of 121 PS, while the diesel engine may continue to make 100 PS. For the first time, a CVT option will be available in the diesel variants as well.

4. 2021 Maruti Celerio (Maruti YNC)

While the current Maruti Celerio was upgraded to BS6 in January, it will be replaced by the next-gen Maruti Celerio (codename: Maruti YNC) towards the end of the calendar year.

The 2021 Maruti Celerio is expected to be bigger, have a new-age design and be equipped with features like daytime running LEDs and a modern touchscreen infotainment system.

Currently, the Maruti Celerio is available with a 1.0-litre BS6-compliant 68 PS petrol engine. The Maruti Celerio is credited for pioneering the revolutionary AMT technology in the Indian market, which will be retained along with the standard 5-speed manual gearbox.

5. 2020 Skoda Octavia

Skoda showcased its upcoming models for India with a lot of fanfare at Auto Expo 2020, including the Vision IN concept, the Karoq, the Rapid TSI and the Octavia RS 245. However, one key model which was missing from Skoda’s stand was the new generation Octavia.

Skoda plans to launch the 2020 Octavia in India towards the end of 2020 in India.

The new Skoda Octavia has a bigger body, a sleeker and sharper front comprising a wider grille, more angular all-LED headlamps, and a more aggressively styled rear with angular tail lamps. The all-new Skoda Octavia is longer and wider than the model it replaces.

On the inside too, Skoda has made substantial changes in the form of an all-new dashboard, a new unique two-spoke steering wheel, a full TFT instrument console and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, with a cleaner looking layout.

In India, the 2020 Skoda Octavia is expected to be launched with just a 1.5-litre 150 PS turbocharged petrol engine. The gearbox options will likely be a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic units.