2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India, KTM RC 390 Rival?

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been launched in India. The twin-cylinder sportbike is now available in the country in two colour options - Lime Green and Metallic Carbon Grey.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specs

The motorcycle is powered by a 399cc parallel-twin engine that makes 45 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Ninja 400 weighs 168 kg and has a 14L fuel tank. It has a seat height of 785 mm and 140 mm of ground clearance. The brakes include 286 mm front and 193 mm rear disc.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Features

Apart from the performance, the styling is the Ninja 400's another plus factor. It has a twin LED headlamp setup, upswept exhaust, and split seats. Other features include clip-ons, a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, a lightweight Trellis frame and an LED tail lamp.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price

For the latest model of the Ninja 400, Kawasaki is asking INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Do you think that the 2023 Ninja 400 will rival against the highly updated KTM RC 390? Let us know in the comments.