2023 Honda Activa 125 Launched - OBD2 Compliant Scooter

For people who are looking to buy a new scooter, here's some good news. Honda has launched the 2023 iteration of the Honda Activa 125. This model of the popular brand is OBD2 compliant and is available in 4 variants.

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that eSP and PGM-Fi technologies. Now, it is also OBD2 compliant. The scooter also features Honda ACG starter and Idling start stop system.

In terms of features, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 has a Two Lid Fuel Opening System, 18L storage space, Open Front Glove Box, Honda SMART Key, Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster, full LED headlamp and restyled signature LED position lamps.

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 is available in four variants (Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum) and 5 colour options (Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic).