2023 Honda Activa 125 Launched - OBD2 Compliant Scooter

For people who are looking to buy a new scooter, here's some good news. Honda has launched the 2023 iteration of the Honda Activa 125. This model of the popular brand is OBD2 compliant and is available in 4 variants.

2023 Activa125 Mid Night Blue Metallic

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that eSP and PGM-Fi technologies. Now, it is also OBD2 compliant. The scooter also features Honda ACG starter and Idling start stop system.

In terms of features, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 has a Two Lid Fuel Opening System, 18L storage space, Open Front Glove Box, Honda SMART Key, Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster, full LED headlamp and restyled signature LED position lamps.

2023 Activa125 Rebel Red Metallic

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 is available in four variants (Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum) and 5 colour options (Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic).

