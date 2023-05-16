2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched, Gets ABS Modes, New Headlight

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched. The latest iteration of the dual-sport motorcycle now comes with multiple ABS modes and also features a brand-new headlight. Apart from that, the bike is OBD-II and E20 compliant.

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has 3 ABS modes. Road mode for normal daily operations on the tarmac. Off-road mode for riding in the dirt with reduced ABS intervention. And there is a Rally mode.

Hero MotoCorp has also made changes to the rider's ergonomics. The new motorcycle comes with an updated rider foot peg position which is lowered by 35mm and 8mm rear set. This updated rider triangle offers greater control during standing riding stance with a limited load on the riders’ wrists, and increased leg holding area for easy manoeuvrability.

The new 60mm taller Rally style windshield protects the rider from windblast on the face and chest, thus reducing fatigue. With the all-new Class-D LED Projector headlamp with LED DRLs and the increased light intensity by 230%, riders can now travel more confidently than ever before, even at night. The premium switchgear completes the overall look.

Launched in two variants – Base and Pro, the XPulse 200 4V is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of INR. 1,43,516/- (Base) and INR 1,50,891/- (Pro) Ex-showroom.