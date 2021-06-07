Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan & Others Available at up to INR 30K Discount

India Kawasaki Motors is offering attractive discounts on select models. Customers can save up to INR 30,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, Ninja 1000SX and W800.

Kawasaki Versys 650 Discount

As per the new offer, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is available at a discount of INR 30,000. The twin-cylinder motorcycle currently retails at INR 7.08 lakh. Its 649cc engine produces 66 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 61 Nm that kicks in at 7,000 rpm. The tourer comes equipped with 17-in alloy wheels, adjustable windscreen, wide handlebar, semi-digital instrument console with gear position indicator, and underbelly exhaust.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R w/ 200PS Launched in India

Kawasaki Vulcan S Discount

You can save INR 20,000 while buying the Vulcan S that carries a sticker price of INR 6.04 lakh. It is the only model in the company’s Vulcan range of products here in India. Some of the key features of the Kawasaki Vulcan S include:

Relaxed riding position

Semi-digital instrument console with gear position indicator

Under-engine muffler

Alloy wheels

Large, comfortable rider seat

Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colour option

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Discount

India Kawasaki Motors is asking INR 11.29 lakh for the Ninja 1000SX, however, under the ongoing offer, the litre-class sports-tourer is available at a discount of INR 30,000. It’s powered by a 1043cc inline 4-cylinder engine that pumps out 142 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 8,000 rpm. Some of its interesting features include all-LED lighting, electronic cruise control, a 4.3-in fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, quickshifter, and Kawasaki Cornering Management system.

Kawasaki W800 Discount

The only retro-modern motorcycle that India Kawasaki Motors has up for sale at the moment is the W800. Interested buyers can save INR 30,000 on buying a brand-new model. The W800 is currently available at INR 7.19 lakh and has a single colour option - metallic flat spark black with metallic matte graphite grey. It has several features that enhance its vintage look - spoke wheels, a twin-pod instrument cluster, dual chrome exhausts, and a wide seat.

It is to be noted that the discount on the aforementioned models is available only for a limited period. It is valid until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021. So, if you’ve been planning to buy any of these motorcycles, be quick.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom