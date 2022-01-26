2022 Honda CBR650R Launched in India, Bookings Open

Further igniting the passion of the Indian riding community in the middleweight sports bike category, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the 2022 Honda CBR650R. The latest iteration will make its way to the Indian market via the CKD route and can be booked via Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 Honda CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Sharing his thoughts about the new 2022-year model launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes colour enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

Bringing a perfect synergy of comfort & stunning looks, the 2022 Honda CBR650R comes with new orange highlights (with Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colour) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red colour). The new upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines while the seat unit offers a compact and truncated look to the rear end thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose.

The 2022 Honda CBR650R has been priced at INR 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available via the brand's BigWing Topline showrooms.