2021 Yamaha R3 revealed for Japanese market, features new colour options

The 2021 Yamaha R3 has been revealed for the Japanse market. The updated model gets new colour options. It will go on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun on 15 Jan 2021. Yamaha has targetted to sell 3700 units of the new motorcycle annually. The 2021 Yamaha R3 has been given a price tag of JPY 687,500 which converts to INR 4.89 lakh.

To lure in more buyers, the 2021 Yamaha R3 has been given a new and attractive Cyan colour option. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it will surely be a head-turner. A large percentage of the twin-cylinder motorcycle’s bodywork is finished in Cyan. There are some blacked-out parts which enhance the overall visual appeal. The red alloy wheels demand attention. The graphics of this new colour scheme also gel with the sporty character of the motorcycle.

Apart from the new Cyan colour option, the 2021 Yamaha R3 will also be available in an updated Matte Black shade. Yamaha has tinkered around with this paint scheme a little bit for a refreshed look. There’s also the Deep Purplish Blue Metallic option present in the colour palette.

Mechanically, the new Yamaha R3 remains unchanged. It continues to draw power from the same 320cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. It comes with a DOHC set up along with 4 valves. It has been tuned to produce 42 PS of max power at 10,750 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

In India, the Yamaha R3 was one of the best motorcycles in its segment. It was very popular among enthusiasts for its looks and blasting performance. For some reason, Yamaha did not bring the updated model to the Indian market which resulted in the discontinuation of the motorcycle altogether. However, we still hope that the Japanese firm would introduce the new R3 in our country eventually.

