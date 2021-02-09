Yamaha FZ-FI & Yamaha FZS-FI Updated for 2021 - What’s New?

The Yamaha FZ-FI and Yamaha FZS-FI have been updated for 2021. Both bikes have received interesting new features that make them better overall packages than before. So, what all is that Yamaha has added in the latest FZ-FI and FZS-FI? Let’s find out.

2021 Yamaha FZ-FI - What’s New?

The new FZ-FI comes equipped with side stand engine cut-off feature as standard. It is a small safety feature that does come in handy at times. Yamaha has also tweaked the exhaust for an improved sound which should be appreciated by the riders. Apart from that, the company has also worked to reduce the overall weight of the new motorcycle.

The updated FZ-FI weighs 135kg which is 2kg lighter than the previous model which tipped the scale at 137kg. The reduced weight will enhance the motorcycle’s performance, handling, as well as fuel efficiency. The 2021 Yamaha FZ-FI is available in two new colour options - Racing Blue and Metallic Black - and has been priced at INR 1,03,700*.

2021 Yamaha FZS-FI - What’s New?

The biggest addition to the 2021 model of the FZS-FI has to be the Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X system which now comes as standard. It brings along with itself several useful features such as Answer Back, E-lock, Locate My Bike, Hazard Lights and more. All of these can be operated from a smartphone app.

Apart from this, the 2021 FZS-FI gets a new matte red colour option. It will also be available in the existing four paint schemes (Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight, and Vintage Edition). Yamaha has also added a 3D emblem on the fuel tank of the new FZS-FI. As for the pricing, the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI is available at a starting price of INR 1,07,200*.

Speaking at the launch of the new FZ models, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said:

FZ is an iconic brand of Yamaha and in India, we want to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings. Last year, we had launched the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application in Dark Knight & Vintage models as an accessory. This feature was accepted well by our customers & moving forward with today’s launch of FZS-FI, we have decided to make it as a mandatory feature for our FZS-FI models. We are committed to offering something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India & today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch & Inbuilt Bluetooth Connectivity for FZS-FI. With the upgrade of FZ series, we have completed the upgrade of all the models in Yamaha Lineup with Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch. We will keep on listening to our customers & continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi