2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus 125cc scooter unveiled in Taiwan

Several spy shots and a teaser video later, Yamaha has finally unveiled the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus in Taiwan. Apart from the sporty design, the highlight of the all-new scooter is the 125cc liquid-cooled engine which comes with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) and Blue Core technologies.

2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus Specs

The 125cc single-cylinder mill on the new 2021 Cygnus Gryphus has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 12PS at 8,000rpm and 11.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The presence of VVA should ensure that the scooter performs evenly throughout the entire rev-range. The new 2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus is capable of returning a fuel economy of up to 48.9km/l.

2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus Features

Yamaha has done a brilliant job when it comes to the design of the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus. The 125cc scooter features a very aggressive front end thanks to the dual-LED headlamps. The sporty exhaust, sharp body panels, and alloy wheels enhance the side profile. At the rear, there is a very attractive LED taillamp cluster and split pillion grab rails. Yamaha has also added a fully-digital instrument cluster which is not the most advanced unit that we have seen but it gets the job done. Overall, the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus scores full points in the styling section.

2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus Hardware

To improve the stability of the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus, Yamaha has used an asymmetric frame. For the suspension, there is a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The braking is handled by a single 245mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. For safety, there is either a dual-channel ABS or UBS (similar to CBS).

2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus Colours

The dual-channel ABS variant of the 2021 Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus has 5 colour options including Light Grey/Dark Grey, Dark Blue/Dark Grey, White/Dark Grey, Matte Dark Grey, and Grey/Dark Grey. On the other hand, the UBS variant has only 3 colour options - White/Dark Grey, Matte Dark Grey, and Grey/Dark Grey. Yamaha has also added a Monster Energy MotoGP livery for the MotoGP fans.

As far as the pricing of the 2021 Cygnus Gryphus is concerned, Yamaha has not revealed it yet. The Japanese company is unlikely to bring the new scooter here in India, however, we do think that if launched at a reasonable price point, the Cygnus Gryphus could attract a lot of Indian audiences. Don’t you think so? Drop a comment below and let us know.