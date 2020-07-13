Retro-styled 2020 Yamaha XSR155 launched in the Philippines - IAB Report

Yamaha has launched the 2020 XSR155 in the Philippines for PHP 1,62,000 which converts to INR 2,46,235. The 155cc retro-styled motorcycle was scheduled to break cover in the Southeast Asian country before but the Covid-19 health crisis forced Yamaha to delay the launch.

The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 is a beautiful motorcycle. It inherits the design traits of the XSR series while being distinctively unique. It features a round headlamp that gels with the vintage look of the motorbike but the LEDs add a modern touch. There is also a fully-digital circular instrument cluster which has an easy-to-read panel. It also shows the gear position indicator.

The teardrop shape of the fuel tank has a timeless design and is built of high-quality material. It is also sculpted to provide a comfortable and confident riding position. The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 comes equipped with a gorgeous classically-styled seat which is one of the main attractions of the motorcycle.

Features such as USD front forks, LED taillamp, dual-purpose tyres, assist and slipper clutch, aluminium swingarm, and delta box frame can also be found on the 2020 Yamaha XSR155. The company has also used a number of handcrafted parts to further enhance the aesthetic appeal of the motorcycle.

The 2020 Yamaha XSR155 is propelled by a 155cc single-cylinder engine that features the company’s VVA technology. It is most likely the same engine which powers the Yamaha R15 V3.0 and Yamaha MT-15. The liquid-cooled mill has been tuned to produce 14.2 kW or 19.3 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Available in two colour options - Garage Metal and Tech Black - in the Philippines, the 2020 Yamaha XSR155 is a fantastic product. It is one of those motorcycles that we would like Yamaha to bring here in India. Wouldn’t you guys like that? Let us know in the comments below.