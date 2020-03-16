Skoda Karoq pre-bookings in India now open, deliveries begin in May

The Skoda Karoq is now available to officially pre-book in India. Early birds can reserve their Skoda Karoq in the country for a refundable deposit of INR 50,000. Deliveries of the new compact SUV will commence on 6 May 2020.

The Skoda Karoq is available in only one trim and a single mechanical configuration. The units imported to India will be fully loaded with premium features. The officially confirmed exterior features include all-LED headlamps, 18-inch Trinity dual-tone alloy wheels and LED rear lights.

Panoramic sunroof, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system LED ambient lighting, Stone Beige leather upholstery, 2-zone Climatronic automatic climate control system and 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function are the interior highlights of the Skoda Karoq offered in India.

On the safety front, Skoda has equipped the Karoq destined to our market with Parktronic system, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), 9 airbags and more.

The Skoda Karoq is strictly a five-seater. India is getting it with the 1.5-litre TSI-Evo petrol engine that produces 150 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9.0 seconds and the top speed is 202 km/h.

The Skoda Karoq will be imported to India via the CBU route, and so, it will be a pricey compact SUV. Expect it to cost somewhere around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally assembly will be considered at a later stage if there is enough demand. Soon, maybe next month, India will get the facelifted Hyundai Tucson as well. This South Korean rival of the Skoda Karoq is expected to be priced from around INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).