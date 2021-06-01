2021 Triumph Speed Twin Revealed, Gets Several Significant Updates

Introduced in 2018, the Triumph Speed Twin had set the benchmark for how a modern-classic performance roadster should be like. And now, for 2021, it has been updated in every dimension - from power and performance, from handling to technology and style; making the new model a perfect combination of character, style and genuine performance.

One of the key features of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is its engine. The 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin is now Euro5 compliant. The British brand has also tweaked the motor to extract out the maximum performance. The 8-valve mill now produces 100 PS (an increment of 3 PS) of max power at 7250 rpm. The peak torque of 112 Nm kicks in at 4250 rpm which is 500 rpm lower down in the rev range when compared to the previous generation Speed Twin. Triumph has also used a new lightweight crankshaft and alternator that has resulted in a 17% reduction in inertia making the engine more responsive.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is equipped with a new suspension setup for the front end - a pair of 43mm Marzocchi USD front forks with cartridge damping that has been perfectly matched to the twin shock absorber units at the back to offer better handling. The brakes have also been improved as the new model is fitted with twin 320mm rotors at the front accompanied by Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers. Also new is the set of lightweight, cast aluminium wheels wearing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

In terms of electronics, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has the same 3 riding modes that were available with the previous model, however, they have been tweaked a little. Other electronic features include ABS, switchable traction control, full-LED lighting, LED DRL, under-seat USB charging port, and immobiliser.

To enhance the look of the 2021 Speed Twin, Triumph Motorcycles has included new twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers, anodised headlight and mudguard mounts, and distinctive fuel tank graphics. The motorcycle also has over 50 optional accessories for added style, practicality and security.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has 3 colour options - the new vibrant and lustrous Red Hopper, the sophisticated Matt Storm Grey with subtle yellow accents, and the timeless Jet Black. While details about its arrival in India remain unknown at this point, we think that it will make its way onto our shores eventually.

