2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin Launched in India

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin news has been launched in India. The new model gets several cosmetic updates that enhance the overall look of the motorcycle, thus, making it that much more appealing. Along with the standard variant of the new Bonneville Street Twin, Triumph has also introduced the Gold Line Limited Edition of the modern classic motorcycle in the Indian market.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin features a brushed aluminium finish on certain parts such as the headlamp bracket and throttle body covers. The new motorcycle also comes equipped with machine-finished alloy wheels for added premium-ness. Apart from that, Triumph has also included a new bench-type seat that promises enhanced comfort.

The Gold Line Limited Edition of the new Street Twin flaunts its stunning Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme with Triumph heritage logo and hand-painted gold lining. Custom details are extended also to the motorcycle’s wheels, with machined spoke detailing and exquisite gold pinstriping, as well as the new side panel which includes a custom Street Twin logo, further enhancing the exclusivity of this limited edition.

Only 1000 units of the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin Gold Line are available worldwide and out of those, only 30 models will be brought to the Indian market. Each one coming with a certificate of authenticity personalised with the unique VIN of the bike, making these even more exclusive.

In terms of performance, both the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin and the Gold Line model are powered by the same 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 64.1bhp of max power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox. The service interval of the motorcycles is set a 16,000km.

As for the pricing, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin is available at INR 7.95 lakh*. On the other hand, the Gold Line edition of the modern classic will set you back by INR 8.25* lakh.

*Ex-showroom