2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 Launched in India - Lighter & More Powerful

Triumph Bonneville T100 has received an update for MY2021. The revised version of the British brand’s modern classic motorcycle has been launched in the Indian market. It is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor.

The new Triumph Bonneville T100’s biggest update has to be the engine. Even though it is the same 900cc, twin-cylinder motor, it has been tinkered around to pump out more power and also comply with the latest and stricter emission regulations. So, in its new BS6 version, this engine produces 65PS of max power at 7400rpm which is 10PS more than what it used to churn out in its BS4 state of tune. As for the torque, we have 80Nm kicking in at 3750rpm. Triumph Motorcycles say that 80% of this twisting force is available from as low as 2000rpm and remains intact till 7000rpm.

Apart from making the engine of the 2021 Bonneville T100 cleaner and more powerful, Triumph Motorcycles have also used new components to make the powerplant lighter. Thanks to the low inertia crankshaft, lighter balancer shafts, thin-walled clutch cover and magnesium cam cover, the engine of the new T100 is considerably lighter than that of the previous model, thus, significantly contributing to the overall 4kg weight reduction in the new motorcycle. This also helps in improving the two-wheeler’s handling.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 also features a new and higher-spec front suspension, wheels, and a Brembo braking system at the front. In terms of electronics, the latest generation ABS and switchable traction control is present. And for the cosmetics, we have a new instrument dial face and other beautiful and authentic styling details throughout.

As for the pricing, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 retails at INR 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in 3 colours - the Lucerne Blue and Fusion White scheme with hand-painted silver coach lines, a sleek, single-tone Jet Black option, and Carnival Red and Fusion White with hand-painted silver coach lines.

