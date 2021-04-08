2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched in India

With the launch of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, the iconic British brand has updated yet another product in its “Modern Classic” range of motorcycles for the Indian market. The new model of the Speedmaster features subtle cosmetic changes, a revised engine, and exciting colour options.

The bodywork on the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster has been kept to a minimum with some authentic touches that keep the iconic Speedmaster look, such as the side-mounted ignition barrel, the classic rear “drum-brake” inspired hub, the battery box with its heritage-style stainless steel restraining strap and much more. For the updated model, there’s a new bezel for the clock with subtle Bonneville branding and a new dial face. The motorcycle comes equipped with full-LED lighting. Triumph is also offering over 79 genuine optional accessories for the Speedmaster.

The 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster has been tuned for a more responsive and immediate feel. The motor delivers high torque and power that kick in low-down the rev range and available throughout. As for the output figures, the engine produces 78PS of max power at 6100rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 3850rpm. Triumph says that the service interval of the new Speedmaster has been set at 16,000km to keep the ownership cost low.

To enhance the handling of the new Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph has included bigger 47mm Showa cartridge forks at the front. The suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock with preload adjustability. The braking setup is provided by Brembo and aided by Triumph’s latest generation ABS. The motorcycle also features switchable traction control and two riding modes (rain and road).

For improved comfort, the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster features a revised seat. The rider’s seat now has separate lumbar support and sculpted deep foam construction, while the pillion seat has 11mm thicker foam than we have in the previous generation.

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is available in 3 colour options - Jet Black, a new Fusion White and Sapphire Black twin-colour scheme with hand-painted twin coach line and a stunning new Red Hopper candy paint scheme. As for the pricing, the new Speedmaster will set you back by INR 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

