New Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Launched in India

The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition was globally unveiled in April 2021 along with the updated versions of the Scrambler 1200 XC and XE models. The special version of the 1200cc motorcycle is inspired by the original competition-spec Triumph TR6 that was used in the 1963 Second World War classic movie, “The Great Escape”. Triumph Motorcycles has today launched the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition in India.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition has been priced at INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a limited edition model with only 1000 units available worldwide. Each of them will be individually numbered on the beautiful billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser-etched Steve McQueen signature. For even greater exclusivity, each bike comes with a unique certificate of authenticity stating the model’s VIN and carrying the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and also Chad McQueen, son of the legend himself, Steve McQueen. However, as of now, Triumph Motorcycles has not revealed the number of units that would be allotted for the Indian market.

Based on the updated XE model, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition features a unique Competition Green paint scheme with exquisite hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, and a dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic. The motorcycle also comes with a premium brown bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding, a laser-cut and pressed aluminium radiator guard, engine protection dresser bars, and MyTriumph connectivity system. Some of its other key features include a brushed aluminium Monza cap, brushed stainless steel tank strap, and an aluminium high-level front mudguard.

Powering the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is the same 1200cc parallel-twin engine that has also been fitted in the updated XE and XC models. The motor now adheres to the Euro5/BS6 emission regulations. The 8-valve mill has been tuned to produce 90PS of max power at 7250rpm and 110Nm of peak torque at 4500rpm.

