2021 Tata Safari Variant-Wise Features List Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors unveiled their new flagship - the 2021 Tata Safari - yesterday, bookings of which will commence on February 4. The launch of the new Tata Safari will follow in February itself. While the new 2021 Tata Safari is a three-row version of the Tata Harrier, it is also the revival of an iconic nameplate from the carmaker's history. The new Tata Safari will be available in six trims in India - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors have revealed the variant-wise features list of the new Safari. Here's a detailed look at all the features that will be available with each trim.

2021 Tata Safari XE

Projector headlights

LED DRLs

Roof rails

Rear disc brakes

Rear parking sensors

Central locking

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

60:40 split, folding and recline second sow seats

Traction control

Boss mode - a button that moves the front passenger seat forward from the rear

50:50 split folding third row

AC vents and controls in third row

Charging ports in the second and third rows

Hill-hold assist

Roll-over mitigation

Dual front airbags

ESP

2021 Tata Safari XM

Front fog lamps

Rear wiper

Follow-me-home headlights

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6 speakers

Steering mounted controls

Remote cenral locking

Drive modes for the engine

Driver's seat height adjust

Power adjustable wing mirrors

2021 Tata Safari XT

18-inch alloy wheels

Auto headlights and wipers

Keyless entry and go

Ambient mood lighting

8 speakers

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

iRA connected car tech

Cruise control

Rear parking camera

Automatic climate control

Power folding and adjustable wing mirrors

Rear centre armrest

Tyre pressure monitor

Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror

2021 Tata Safari XT+

Panoramic sunroof

2021 Tata Safari XZ

18-inch machined alloy wheels

Xenon HID headlights

Front fog lights with a cornering function

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster

Terrain Response Modes

9-speaker JBL audio system

Leatherette upholstery

6-way power adjustable driver's seat

Side and curtain airbags

Hill-descent control

Electronic parking brake

ISOFIX child seat mounts

2021 Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+

Panoramic sunroof

6-seat option

The new Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof and a more upright rear section. The tail-gate is completely new and the tail lights are slightly different as well. The Safari also gets new roof rails with silver inserts bearing the Safari inscription.

Tata have added 63mm to the Harrier’s length and 80mm to the height to make way for a decent third row. The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and Tata say that it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. It will come in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats. The basic dashboard layout and features list remain more or less identical to the Harrier. The Safari however gets a new Oyster white upholstery for the seats and the door pads and a new ash wood trim around the instrument panel.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future.

The Tata Safari will command a decent premium over the Harrier. Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market is the MG Hector Plus as the only other three-row mid-size SUV in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

