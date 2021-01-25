Tata Motors launched the Altroz iTurbo in India a couple of days ago with prices starting from INR 7.73 lakh and going up to INR 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new Altroz iTurbo, Tata Motors also launched a new top-spec XZ+ trim. The Tata Altroz is thus now available in six trims - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ+. However, the Altroz iTurbo will only be offered on the top three trims - XT, XZ, XZ+. Now we have managed to get our hands on the variant-wise features list of the Tata Altroz iTurbo.
Tata Altroz iTurbo XT (INR 7.74 lakh)
- LED DRLs
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Front fog lamps with cornering lights
- 7.0-inch infotainment system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters
- Voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Automatic climate control
- Anti-glare inside rear-view mirror
- Ambient lighting
- Drive modes – City and Sport
- Cruise control
- Remote keyless entry with push-button start
- Push-button start
- Steering mounted audio controls
- Auto start-stop
- Cooled and illuminated glovebox
- USB fast charging
- Electrically adjustable and auto-folding wing mirrors (piano black)
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- ABS with EBD
- Dual front airbags
- Rear parking sensors
Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ (INR 8.46 lakh)
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Contrast black roof
- Auto headlamps
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Rear wash-wipe with defogger
- 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever
- Dashboard ambient lighting
- Height-adjustable driver seat and front seatbelts
- Navigation with turn-by-turn prompts on instrument cluster
- Fabric seats with 3D embossed upholstery
- Rear AC vents
- Sunglass holder
- Front and rear armrest
- Rear 12V socket
Also Read : 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo – First Drive Review
Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+ (INR 8.86 lakh)
This is the new top-spec trim in the Altroz range and it gets the following features over its preceding trims :
- Leatherette seats
- Rear fog-lamp
- iRA connected car technology with smartphone integration and voice recognition
- Wearable key
- ‘Xpress cool’ high-speed cabin cooling
The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It however has 24hp and 27Nm more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol Altroz.
This engine will currently be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Tata claims a 0-100 kph sprint time in 11.9 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated as 18.13kmpl as per the MIDC cycle. A 7-speed DCT transmission will be introduced on the Altroz iTurbo at a later stage. With that, the Altroz will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox. Tata have mildly tweaked the steering and suspension setup as well.
There aren't many changes on the outside apart from a new 'iTurbo' badge on the boot lid. There's also a new Harbor Blue paint shade with a contrasting black roof, which adds on to the existing colors of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White for the Altroz. On the inside, there's a new light grey theme with new leatherette seats apart from the addition of few new features as already mentioned above.
The Altroz iTurbo is squarely aimed at the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol and the Volkswagen Polo. While it manages to undercut the prices of the i20 turbo-petrol with its iMT gearbox (INR 8.80-10.05 lakh), it does not undercut the price of the top-spec Polo petrol-manual which comes at INR 8.34 lakh. Both the Polo and the i20 however have an advantage over the Altroz as they both come with automatic gearbox options (6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT respectively).
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.