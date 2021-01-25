Tata Motors launched the Altroz iTurbo in India a couple of days ago with prices starting from INR 7.73 lakh and going up to INR 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new Altroz iTurbo, Tata Motors also launched a new top-spec XZ+ trim. The Tata Altroz is thus now available in six trims - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ+. However, the Altroz iTurbo will only be offered on the top three trims - XT, XZ, XZ+. Now we have managed to get our hands on the variant-wise features list of the Tata Altroz iTurbo.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XT (INR 7.74 lakh)

LED DRLs

16-inch steel wheels

Front fog lamps with cornering lights

7.0-inch infotainment system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

Voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Automatic climate control

Anti-glare inside rear-view mirror

Ambient lighting

Drive modes – City and Sport

Cruise control

Remote keyless entry with push-button start

Push-button start

Steering mounted audio controls

Auto start-stop

Cooled and illuminated glovebox

USB fast charging

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding wing mirrors (piano black)

Follow-me-home headlamps

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ (INR 8.46 lakh)

16-inch alloy wheels

Contrast black roof

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wash-wipe with defogger

7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Dashboard ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat and front seatbelts

Navigation with turn-by-turn prompts on instrument cluster

Fabric seats with 3D embossed upholstery

Rear AC vents

Sunglass holder

Front and rear armrest

Rear 12V socket

Also Read : 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo – First Drive Review

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+ (INR 8.86 lakh)

This is the new top-spec trim in the Altroz range and it gets the following features over its preceding trims :

Leatherette seats

Rear fog-lamp

iRA connected car technology with smartphone integration and voice recognition

Wearable key

‘Xpress cool’ high-speed cabin cooling

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It however has 24hp and 27Nm more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol Altroz.

This engine will currently be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Tata claims a 0-100 kph sprint time in 11.9 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated as 18.13kmpl as per the MIDC cycle. A 7-speed DCT transmission will be introduced on the Altroz iTurbo at a later stage. With that, the Altroz will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox. Tata have mildly tweaked the steering and suspension setup as well.

There aren't many changes on the outside apart from a new 'iTurbo' badge on the boot lid. There's also a new Harbor Blue paint shade with a contrasting black roof, which adds on to the existing colors of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White for the Altroz. On the inside, there's a new light grey theme with new leatherette seats apart from the addition of few new features as already mentioned above.

The Altroz iTurbo is squarely aimed at the Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol and the Volkswagen Polo. While it manages to undercut the prices of the i20 turbo-petrol with its iMT gearbox (INR 8.80-10.05 lakh), it does not undercut the price of the top-spec Polo petrol-manual which comes at INR 8.34 lakh. Both the Polo and the i20 however have an advantage over the Altroz as they both come with automatic gearbox options (6-speed torque converter and 7-speed DCT respectively).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.