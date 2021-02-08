2021 Tata Safari Dark Edition Rendered - Worth Watching Out For!

Slated for its official launch on February 22, the 2021 Tata Safari will be one of the most important new cars of the year 2021. The new Safari is essentially a three-row version of the Tata Harrier and is based on the Gravitas concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. But more importantly, it is the revival of an iconic nameplate from the carmaker's history.

Tata Motors will be offering the new Safari with just three color options - Royal Blue, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey. But we believe there will be some more coming in the near future. Just like the Harrier has its own Dark and Camo Editions, Tata Motors could have a Dark and Camo Edition of the new Safari in the pipeline as well. An all-black Tata Safari will particularly be very tasteful.

Also Read : 2021 Tata Safari - Manual vs Automatic - Acceleration Comparison

So you do not have to leave things on your imagination, here we have a rendering of the new Safari Dark Edition, if Tata Motors were to launch it anyway. Just as the Harrier Dark Edition comes finished in an Atlas Black paint shade, the Safari in this rendering has been meted out the same treatment. The chrome studded grille too has been replaced with a stealthier-looking piano black grille and it now looks so much more daunting.

Similarly, the piano black treatment can also be seen on the headlamp bezels, door handles, front and rear skid plates, window line trim, and roof rail trim. These elements on the standard Safari come finished either in chrome or a satin silver finish. To match the all-black body, the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels have been given a miss in favor of new all-black ones. It also gets 'DARK' badges on the front fenders. On the inside, the Safari Dark Edition could come with an all-black upholstery and dashboard theme.

Mechanically, the Safari remains similar to the Harrier under its hood. That means it will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Prices for the Tata Safari are expected to range between INR 14.99 lakh to INR 21.99 lakh.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - IndianAuto]