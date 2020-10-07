More affordable Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT launched in India

The Tata Harrier is a handsome SUV which has a good road presence and demands attention. Tata Motors enhanced the visual appeal of the vehicle even further by launching the Dark Edition in August last year. However, it was available only in the top-spec XZ and XZ+ variants. Now, to make the sinister-looking all-black SUV more accessible to the masses, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Dark Edition XT.

The new Tata Harrier Dark Edition is available in two variants - XT and XT+. The former has been priced at INR 16.50 lakh* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 17.30 lakh*. This means that the Harrier Dark Edition range now starts at INR 1.35 lack lower than before.

As the name suggests, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT features some exclusive parts. For example, it comes with the Atlas Black paint job, black faux skid plates and smoked headlamp inserts. Tata Motors has also slapped on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels and dark front fender.

In terms of features, the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition has the same set of features that are found in the standard Harrier XT and XT+ models. So you get auto climate control, an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, rearview camera, projector headlights, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker audio system, and more.

Pulling both the XT and XT+ variants of the Harrier Dark Edition is the same 2.0L diesel engine which has been designed to produce 170 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option here has been restricted to only a 6-speed manual.

It seems that the earlier launched Dark Edition XZ and XZ+ variants of the Harrier proved to be quite successful for the company, perhaps, that’s why it has launched more affordable Dark Edition XT and XT+ trims of the Harrier. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more such models of other Tata cars in the future.

*Ex-showroom