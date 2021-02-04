2021 Tata Safari Bookings Officially Commence; Launch on February 22

Tata Motors unveiled the all-new Safari in India on January 26, 2021 and now bookings for Tata's new flagship product have commenced in the country. Booking amount for the new Safari has been pegged at INR 30,000 and it can be booked at all Tata dealerships across the country. Tata Motors have also announced that the price announcement for the new Safari will take place on February 22, 2021 and deliveries of the SUV will begin on the same day as well.

2021 Tata Safari - Exterior and Interior Design

The new Tata Safari is largely similar to the Harrier in terms of design. However, there are some key differences to note. The Safari boasts an unique grille up front with Tata's signature tri-arrow motifs finished in chrome. There’s more chrome encasing the split headlight clusters. The rear end of the Safari is completely unique with a full rear-quarter glass, a stepped roof, a new tail gate, roof rails with the Safari inscription and a more upright rear section.

The basic dashboard layout and features list remain more or less identical to the Harrier. The Safari however gets a new Oyster white upholstery for the seats and the door pads and a new ash wood trim around the instrument panel. The Safari always had to be a genuine three-row SUV and Tata say that it does not have an apologetic third row of seats. It will come in two seating configurations - a 6-seater with captain seats and a 7-seater with bench seats.

2021 Tata Safari - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Tata have said that based on customer feedback and research, they could actually explore the possibility of a 4x4 Safari sometime in the future.

2021 Tata Safari - Variants and Features

The 2021 Tata Safari will be available in six trims in India - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+. Tata will be offering an automatic gearbox option only with the XM, XZ, and XZ+ trims.

In terms of features, top-spec trims of the Safari will come equipped with features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) and ESP-based Terrain modes (Normal, Rough and Wet), electric parking brake, hill-descent control, boss seating mode for the second row, ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon HID headlights, powered driver seat, iRA connected car tech and much more.

2021 Tata Safari - Competition Check

Currently, the only rival for the Tata Safari in the Indian market are the MG Hector Plus and the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 as other three-row mid-size SUVs in this class. However, it will soon be joined by the likes of the 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.