Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched, looks distinctive than standard models

Tata Motors has introduced a new variant of the Harrier in the Indian market. The company’s flagship SUV is now available in a Camo Edition which looks distinctive than the standard models.

The new Tata Harrier Camo Edition features a unique Camo Green colour which really helps the SUV to stand out from the crowd. Tata Motors has also added Grey cladding all around. Enhancing the overall visual appeal of the car are the 17-in Blackstone alloy wheels. Apart from the paint, the company has used Camo badges to help identify the new model.

The interior of the latest Tata Harrier Camo Edition has received a Blackstone Matrix dashboard, Camo Green stitching on Premium Benecke - Kaliko Blackstone Leather seats, and Gun-Metal grey theme.

Speaking on the launch of the Tata Harrier Camo Edition, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said:

Living up to our promise of New Forever, we are delighted to introduce an absolutely stunning rendition of our Flagship SUV - The Harrier Camo Edition. The Harrier, in its Camo avatar, pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e. the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirit and grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the Camo Edition, this festive season.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, no other features have been added in the Tata Harrier Camo Edition. However, the company has a host of special accessories for customers who would like to go the extra mile and further personalise their new Harrier as per their taste. The list of accessories consists of special Camo graphics, roof rails, side steps, front parking sensors, and Harrier mascot on the bonnet. For the interior, there is a back seat organiser, sunshades, 3D trunk mats, anti-skid dash mats, and more.

The new Tata Harrier Camo Edition price starts at INR 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

