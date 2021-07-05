The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in India goes out of stock once again. Bookings for the second batch of the motorcycle in the country were opened on 1 July and all 100 units were sold out in under an hour!

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India earlier this year in April for INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). For the first lot, 100 units of the legendary motorcycle’s updated model were made available. Unsurprisingly, all of them were booked in just a couple of days. Since then, enthusiasts and interested buyers have been waiting for the second batch.

Bookings for the second batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in India were opened on 1 July. This time, all 100 units of the motorcycle went out of stock in under 60 minutes. This clearly shows the sheer fan following, huge demand, and immense popularity of the ‘Busa in the country. It’d be interesting to see when would Suzuki Motorcycle India open bookings for the next lot of the new Hayabusa.

Capable of achieving a top speed of nearly 300 kmph, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that complies with the Euro5/BS6 emission regulations. This motor has been tuned to produce 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. Suzuki has revised the intake and exhaust systems in the new Hayabusa and also added a new ride-by-wire system for improved throttle response.

A plethora of advanced electronics, such as Motion Track Brake System, Slope Dependent Control System (which prevents rear wheel lift when braking), and a Hill Hold Control System, have been provided with the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The new motorcycle also features SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) which consists of multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system and whatnot.