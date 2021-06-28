New Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in Philippines

The new Suzuki Hayabusa has been one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. It made its global debut earlier this year in February. The updated model of the legendary motorcycle is already on sale in several international markets and now it has made its way to the Philippines.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in the Philippines. The Japanese two-wheeler giant is asking PHP 1.088 million (INR 16.63 lakh) for this machine in the Southeast Asian country. It will be put up on display at showrooms starting today. Interested buyers can also place their bookings. In comparison, the new Suzuki Hayabusa in India costs INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It has 3 colour options - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue.

Powering the new Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. It complies with the stricter Euro5 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter. Suzuki has revised the intake and exhaust systems in the new Hayabusa and also added a new ride-by-wire system for improved throttle response.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a bunch of advanced electronics that fall under SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System). It consists of multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system. The motorcycle also has a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS. Other electronic features include Motion Track Brake System, Slope Dependent Control System (which prevents rear wheel lift when braking), and a Hill Hold Control System.

In terms of design, the new Suzuki Hayabusa carries the silhouette of the previous model, however, a lot of work has been implemented in the motorcycle’s overall design to not just improve its aesthetics but also its aerodynamic capabilities. Some of the key styling elements include a revised taillamp, dual exhausts, rear seat cowl, tweaked front end, etc.