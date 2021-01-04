Suzuki GSX250R now available with optional ABS in the Japanese market

The Suzuki GSX250R is now available with an optional ABS in the Japanese market. This update has been added in the MY2021 of the quarter-litre motorcycle.

The Suzuki GSX250R ABS has been priced at JPY 5,69,800 (INR 4.04 lakh) for the regular colour options that include the Crystal Blue Metallic/Pearl Nebula Black, Pearl Glacier White No.2/Pearl Nebula Black, and Pearl Nebula Black. Customers who are interested to purchase the ABS model in the Triton Blue Metallic colour option will need to shell out JPY 5,81,900 (INR 4.13 lakh).

It is to be noted that the ABS is available as an option with the 2021 Suzuki GSX250R. The non-ABS model will continue to be on sale as well. It costs JPY 5,36,800 (INR 3.81 lakh) for the regular colours and JPY 5,48,900 (INR 3.89 lakh) for the special blue livery.

Apart from the addition of the optional ABS, no other changes have been implemented in the Suzuki GSX250R. It continues to draw power from a 248cc twin-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill that features a SOCH set up and 2 valves. It is capable of producing 24 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 22 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki GSX250R is a fully-faired motorcycle with a sporty stance. Its single-piece headlamp and LED DRLs ensure the front has an attractive visual appeal. At the rear, the high-rise tail section and minimalistic tail lamp keep things busy. The motorcycle also features a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information including the gear position indicator, average fuel consumption, oil change indicator, and more.

While we would like to see the Suzuki GSX250R here in India, that’s highly unlikely to happen. The company’s fully-faired, quarter-litre offering in our market is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

