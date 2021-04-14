Made-in-India Suzuki Gixxer 250 Updated for MY2021 in Japan

Made-in-India Suzuki Gixxer 250 was launched in Japan last year. The quarter-litre motorcycle was introduced in the Land of the Rising Sun along with its fully-faired sibling, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. Now, for MY2021, 250cc naked motorbike has been updated for the Japanese market.

For MY2021, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets updated colour schemes. It will now be available in new paint options - Triton Blue Metallic and Matte Black Metallic. These are the same liveries that are available in the Indian market. Apart from the new colourways, no other changes have been implemented in the updated model.

The 2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be launched in Japan on 25 May. It will have a price tag of JPY 448,800 which converts to INR 3.09 lakh. For reference, the Gixxer 250 in India retails at INR 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the Gixxer 250 is a 249cc single-cylinder engine that is equipped with 4-valve, SOHC, and fuel injection. Suzuki developed a new oil-cooling system for this engine. It is called SOCS or Suzuki Oil Cooling System. This allowed the brand to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev range. The motor has been tuned to produce 26PS of max power at 9,000rpm and 22Nm of peak torque at 7,300rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has a full-LED headlight and a sleek LED taillight. There’s a single-piece handlebar that offers a relaxed and comfortable riding position. The motorcycle also comes with a full-digital instrument cluster with a negative display. Some of the other key features include:

Suzuki Easy Start System

Split seats

High-rise tail section

Twin-barrel exhaust for a premium look and bassy exhaust note

Split grab rail

300 mm/220 mm front/rear disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

41 mm telescopic front suspension and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.