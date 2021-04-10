Can Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Beat Honda CBR250R in Top-End Drag Race?

Both the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and the Honda CBR250R belong to the quarter-litre segment and both of them are fully-faired motorcycles. What interesting here is that while the Gixxer is available in the market, the CBR isn’t as it was discontinued last year before the BS6 emission norms kicked in. If we look at the output figures of these machines, they are quite similar. The Suzuki has 26.5PS and 22.2Nm whereas the Honda’s engine pumps out 26.5PS and 22.9Nm. So, can the Gixxer SF 250 beat the CBR250R in a top-end drag race? Let’s find out in this video.

We can see in the footage that in the first attempt, the Gixxer SF 250 gets off the mark first, perhaps, because of the rider’s skills. The Suzuki takes the lead and continues to gain speed. However, around 138km/h, the CBR250R overtakes the Gixxer changing the course of the race. Moving ahead into the video, the Gixxer rider uses slipstream to catch up with the Honda. He manages to achieve 150km/h and come closer to his opponent. However, as soon as he gets out of the slipstream, he loses speed and the CBR250R wins the race.

For the second attempt, the riders give another try on the same motorcycles and the result remains unchanged. However, for the third time, they switch bikes. We can see in the video that the Gixxer gets an impressive launch which pushes it ahead of the Honda. It manages to maintain the lead for a few seconds but couldn’t match the top-end grunt of the CBR250R. Eventually, the Honda passes by and winning the race, again.

So, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 fails to beat the Honda CBR250R in all three top-end drag race attempts. It does accelerate quickly and also has a good mid-range, however, it can’t match the top-end performance of the Honda.

