Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Achieves 212km/h, Sets New Record

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has set a new record. The twin-cylinder motorcycle has been able to achieve an impressive top speed of 212.514km/h at the annual Speed Week run at Lake Gairdner, South Australia.

For this particular speed run, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was modified by Mid Life Cycles. It had entered in Class M-F 650, for 650cc un-streamlined motorcycles running commercial unleaded fuel. The motorcycle broke the four-year-old class record on each of its runs, leaving the new mark at 212.514km/h. The remarkable feat was achieved by Charlie Hallam on day one of Speed Week, i.e., 8 March 2021. This speedrun highlights the capability of Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin engine.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are amongst our finest motorcycles and have continuously set new benchmarks in motorcycling. This is the second time that we have established a remarkable feat with the Twins. In 2018, the Bonneville Racer recorded an impressive top speed of over 255.886km/h at Bonneville Salt Flats and this speed record is yet another remarkable feat for us. This recognition validates the tremendous progress we continue to make in our journey and we hope this will inspire many more motorcyclists to push their boundaries and achieve the pursuit of excellence.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were launched in September 2018. Both motorcycles have been received extremely well by enthusiasts not just here in India but in several other countries, too. Undoubtedly, Royal Enfield has nailed it with its impressive 650cc platform. No wonder why the Chennai-based company is working on multiple new models based on the same platform. There have been several sightings of a 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser undergoing road testing in the past. It’s being speculated that there could also be a Meteor 650 and Classic 650 under development.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.