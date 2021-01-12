2021 Royal Enfield Himalayn colour leaked; expected launch this month

A new image has surfaced on the Internet which reveals a new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan colour. The leaked picture appears to be a studio shot for the company’s website.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Colour

It can be seen in the image that the upcoming Himalayan would feature a new dual-tone colour option. It would use white as the base paint and have brown and silver highlights on the fuel tank. The colour of the exhaust also appears to be different from that of the current model. Instead of black, the side panel of the motorcycle has been finished in white. Royal Enfield would also use brown seats on the new Himalayan.

The recent media report tells us that apart from the new dual-tone colour scheme that we can see in the leaked image, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan would also get a pine green shade. The Chennai-based company is also rumoured to discontinue the solid white colour scheme whereas the other options would be carried forward.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch

Based on the previous reports, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of this year. Now, the latest report suggests that the new motorcycle is likely to see the light of the day by the end of this month.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

Considering the changes that Royal Enfield would implement in the new Himalayan, it is going to ask for a higher price for the updated motorcycle. The current model of the dual-sport bike is available at a starting price of INR 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the new Himalayan, Royal Enfield is also working on several other motorcycles including the 2021 Continental GT 650, twin-cylinder Cruiser, and next-gen Classic 350.

