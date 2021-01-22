Royal Enfield has been testing the 2021 Himalayan for quite some time now. While the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has not shared any details regarding its updated and only dual-sport motorcycle, the following is a list of features which we expect to find on the new Himalayan.

Tripper Navigation System

It is almost certain that the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan will come equipped with the brand’s new Tripper Navigation system. It allows riders to connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that was launched in India last year.

New Colour Options

Royal Enfield is expected to provide 3 new colour options (Granite Black, Mirage Silver, and Pine Green) with the 2021 Himalayan. From the old colour palette, the company would carry forward the Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red paint schemes.

Redesigned Windscreen

The 2021 Royal Enfield is also expected to feature a redesigned windscreen. Apparently, the new one is a bit taller which should provide enhanced wind protection and reduce rider fatigue, especially on long-distance rides. Royal Enfield would also add a tint to the new windscreen.

Tweaked Front Rack & Rear Carrier

The front rack of the new Himalayan could be tweaked a little for reduced knee interference; an issue which reportedly taller riders have complained about. RE could also alter the design of the rear carrier and make it sturdier to carry more luggage.

New Seat

To enhance rider comfort, the 2021 Himalayan is likely to come with a new seat that would have a higher density foam. Based on an earlier media report, the new seat would be brown for a better visual appeal.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch

While Royal Enfield stays tight-lipped regarding the launch of the 2021 Himalayan, speculations say that the new model could break cover by the end of this month.

