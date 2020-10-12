The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most popular dual-sport motorcycles in India. It has catered to the adventure needs of many enthusiasts not just in our country but also in several other international markets. Now, to let its Filipino customers enjoy the 411cc ADV, Royal Enfield has launched the 2021 Himalayan in the Philippines.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan launch in our neighbouring country happened via a digital event in which representatives of the company from India and the Philippines were present. At PHP 299,000 (INR 4.51 lakh), Royal Enfield has priced the Himalayan very competitively which should appeal to many buyers, especially those who are new to off-road riding.

Powering the Himalayan is a 411cc single-cylinder engine that comes with a SOHC set up. It is an air-cooled motor which is capable of producing 24.3 bhp of maximum power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield has worked on the powerplant to make it more refined and smoother than before.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan is available in new Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Gravel Gray colour options along with the old Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Gray paint schemes. Another new feature is the programmable ABS which lets riders disable the system for the rear wheel to have more control and fun when riding in off-road conditions.

Speaking of off-road, the Himalayan is armed with a bunch of equipment which helps it tackle most of the treacherous conditions. It has a pair of 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel and monoshock with linkage at the rear with 180mm of travel. Then we have a high ground clearance of 220mm. Also, the 21-in front and 17-in rear wheel are wrapped in knobbier tyres.

In India, the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched earlier this year. After receiving a recent price hike, the dual-sport motorcycle is now available from INR 1,91,401 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.