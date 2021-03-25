2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Video Highlights New Colours

The 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been recently launched in the Indian market. The primary highlight of the updated motorcycle is the new and attractive colour options that the Chennai-based company has included. These latest paint schemes should be able to woo in more buyers. So, to highlight the new colourways of the 2021 Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield has released a new video. Let’s check it out.

The video begins by showing the updated Mister Clean chrome colour option and the new Venture Storm paint scheme of the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 parked on the side of a serpentine road. Seconds later, we see them both being ridden on the twisties. Moving forward, the new Dux Deluxe and Rocker Red colourways of the twin-cylinder machine come into the picture. They are also fitted with the new flyscreen and dual seat rear cowl that enhance the cafe racer look of the motorcycle. These accessories are optional and can be ordered while purchasing the bike via the MiY (Make it Yours) program.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 video then takes us to the Buddha International Circuit (BIC) where the motorcycles are being ridden spiritedly. We can also hear the very addictive burbling exhaust note of the beautiful, 270-degree firing order, 648cc parallel-twin engine. Finally, at the end of the footage, we see the new GT cruising around town at night.

The 2021 Continental GT 650 does not bring any mechanical updates to the table. Royal Enfield has not included the highly anticipated Tripper Navigation system in the new model. Customers were also expected to see the arrival of optional alloy wheels, however, those have been omitted, too. But the new colours of the GT 650 are very well chosen and we think that they’re going to do their job and bring in more footfall at the company’s dealerships.

2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colour Price* Rocker Red, British Racing Green INR 2,91,701 Dux Deluxe, Ventura Storm INR 2,99,830 Mister Clean INR 3,13,367

*Ex-showroom