2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Launched - Details Inside

Along with the new Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield has also launched the 2021 Continental GT 650. The highlight of the updated model of the twin-cylinder motorcycle is the new colours that enhance its cafe racer character. Royal Enfield is also providing several new MiY options that include seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and more that add to the style of the motorbike and enhance the overall riding experience.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in 5 colours. Perhaps, the most eye-catching option is the Rocker Red that takes inspiration from the GT of the ‘60s. It instantly reminds us of the GT 535. The other new single-tone colour includes the British Racing Green. For the dual-tone paint schemes, we have the Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm. Royal Enfield has also updated the Mister Clean chrome version for MY2021.

Apart from the new colours, the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 also comes with a plethora of optional accessories such as the painted screen kit in black, bar-end mirrors, and single-seat cowl in various colours. Other offerings include sump guards and engine guards for additional protection. All of these optional accessories are homologated and come with a two-year warranty.

The changes in the new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are limited to cosmetics. The engine and cycle parts have been carried forward without any alterations. Royal Enfield has also not included the highly anticipated Tripper Navigation system in the new GT 650. The list of optional accessories also misses out on alloy wheels.

Coming to the price, the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in the Standard single-tone colour options costs INR 2,91,701*. The Custom dual-tone paint schemes have been priced at INR 2,99,830* and the range-topping Mister Clean chrome model retails at INR 3,13,367*.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom