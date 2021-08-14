2021 Mahindra XUV700 Engine Specs and Details - Official

Mahindra has finally revealed the highly awaited 2021 Mahindra XUV700. The new SUV is loaded with a plethora of features that are going to attract a lot of buyers. Here are the official 2021 Mahindra XUV700 engine specs and details.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be available in two engine options. There will be a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol mStallion engine that has been tuned to produce 197 BHP of max power at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm of peak torque at 1750 to 3000 rpm. It will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

Then we have the 2.2L 4-cylinder mHawk turbo-diesel mill which will be made available in two states of tune. In its first state of tune, it produces 153 BHP at 3750 rpm and 360 Nm at 1500 to 2800 rpm. It will have a 6-speed manual transmission. Then we have a more powerful version of this diesel mill. It produces 182 BHP at 3500 rpm and will be available in both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter gearbox. With the 6-speed MT, this motor generates 420 Nm at 1600 to 2800 rpm whereas, with the 6-speed AT and AWD, it can produce 450 Nm at 1750 to 2800 rpm.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will also feature multiple driving modes - Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom. It would be interesting to drive in each of these modes and notice the changes that they incorporate in the overall driving dynamics of the SUV.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will compete with SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. Do you think it will be able to beat its competition? Let us know in the comments below.