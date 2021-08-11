New Tata Safari XTA+ Variant - What is it All About?

Tata Motors has recently launched a new variant of the 2021 Tata Safari called the XTA+. It has been placed between the XMA and XZA trims to offer the best of both worlds. So, what exactly is the new Tata Safari XTA+ variant all about? Let’s find out.

As the “A” in the name suggests, the new Tata Safari XTA+ variant offers an automatic transmission - a 6-speed unit - which is mated to a familiar 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine that pumps out 170 HP of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. There are 3 drive modes - Eco, City, and Sport.

In terms of features, the Tata Safari XTA+ variant borrows several elements from the XT+ trim. The new model comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system, and keyless go. Apart from that, the SUV also has projector-type headlamps and dual-function LED DRLs with turn indicators. Some of the other exterior features include roof rails and 18-in alloy wheels.

The dashboard of the Tata Safari XTA+ variant is made up of soft-touch material. The SUV is also fitted with 8 speakers and has a 7-in floating-type touchscreen infotainment system that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The reclining 2nd-row seats provide enhanced passenger comfort who can also benefit from the availability of USB charging ports and AC vents.

Some of the other key features that can be found in the Tata Safari XTA+ variant include automatic headlamps, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, follow me home headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, rain-sensing wipers, rear armrest with cup holders, automatic climate control, and more. In terms of safety, the SUV has ABS with EBD, corner stability control, dual airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, traction control, roll over mitigation, and reverse parking camera.