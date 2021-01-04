Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Seen In Production-Spec Guise For The First Time

Mahindra has been testing the next-gen Scorpio for over a year now and we have reported to you with spy pictures of the same at various stages of development. Until now, all test mules of the next-gen Scorpio were seen with heavy camouflage and wearing temporary parts. Now, a fresh set of spy images of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio have surfaced on the internet which give us a look at the SUV in its production guise for the first time. The Scorpio will see a full model change for the first time since it was first launched in 2002. Let's take a closer look at what's in store from Mahindra.

All the body panels on the new Scorpio will be brand new. The next-gen Scorpio retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. These new spy shots give us a proper look at the new vertically slatted grille on the upcoming SUV. We also get a look at the production-spec headlamps for the first time and the twin-pod design seems pretty similar to the ones on the upcoming XUV500. The new Scorpio will also boast of a wider bumper which now gets new air intakes along with new fog lamp housings.

At the rear, the Scorpio continues with side-hinged doors but there are new LED tail lamps and a roof mounted stop lamp. We also get a look of the alloy wheels of the next-gen Scorpio in these new spy images. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will be based on an all-new platform. It will actually be underpinned by the same ladder-frame chassis that underpins the all-new Thar. It will also have grown in dimensions, both in length and width and that should open up more space on the inside too.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be completely redesigned too. The current-gen Scorpio has had the criticism of being a little utilitarian in some regards. Mahindra is expected to significantly improve the fit and finish of the cabin with better quality materials. The dashboard will be completely new with a large touchscreen infotainment system. From spy shots seen so far, it is expected to come with a vertically oriented screen. A lot of the other switchgear like the steering wheel, gear knob, control stalks and even the instrument cluster could be shared with the new-gen Thar.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be sharing its engine and gearbox options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the new 152 hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine from the Thar. It could however come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to hit showroom between April-June 2021. With prices probably ranging between INR 10-14 lakh, the next-gen Scorpio will be unique in the segment of mid-size SUVs for being the only one with seven-seats and a ladder-frame chassis.

[Image Source - TeamBhp]

next-gen Mahindra Scorpio - Spy Image Gallery

