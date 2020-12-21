Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Full Cabin Revealed In New Spy Shots

We have seen several spy images of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and some have even revealed the interiors to us. Now, a fresh set of spy images have surfaced on the internet which give us a complete look inside the cabin of the upcoming Mahindra SUV, including its seating arrangement. The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 are quite a lot more upmarket than the current-gen car and the Mercedes-like twin screens for the instrument console and infotainment system are a huge highlight.

The latest spy images reveal that the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will come with optional faux leather beige upholstery, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents along with what seems to be a couple of USB charging ports. The third row meanwhile gets 50:50 split seats which can be fully folded down to make for a flat luggage space. The third row also gets three-point seat belts for both the passengers. The center console at the front also features a couple of large cup-holders along with a rotary dial that could either be a drive mode selector or to control the infotainment system.

The next-gen XUV500 is also set to bring in segment-first Level 1 autonomous driving technology features. Once only reserved for luxury cars in India, the XUV500 will soon be the most affordable car in the country to boast of such a feature. Currently, the MG Gloster is the most affordable vehicle in the country to have such features and has made it a little more mainstream. Level 1 autonomous tech will bring in features like autonomous emergency braking, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and more.

The quality of the interiors of the next-gen XUV500 is also expected to be a big step up from the current-gen car. The SUV will have a dual-tone black and beige dashboard theme and the flush-fitting screens on the dashboard itself give the interior a very premium feel. It must however be noted that this feature could be reserved for the top-spec variants only. Previous interior spy shots of lower-spec variants suggested a different layout.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by the brand new 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that the company recently debuted with the all-new Thar. It could however come in a higher state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes and Mahindra could even throw an all-wheel-drive system in the mix, at least for the higher variants. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut sometime around mid-2021 and will continue its rivalry with the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and also the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

