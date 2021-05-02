2021 Mahindra Scorpio 4WD Spied Undergoing Towing Test

Earlier last month, Mahindra announced that the 2021 Scorpio will follow the introduction of the XUV700 , slated to be unveiled sometime in Q3 of FY2021. Mahindra has been testing the next-gen Scorpio for over a year now, and we have even seen several close-to-production test mules doing rounds on our roads. While the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is still some time away, a new video of two camouflaged test mules of the next-gen Scorpio has surfaced on the internet, revealing an interesting detail.

As seen in this video, the two test mules are perhaps connected by a tow bar, suggesting that the vehicle is being tested for its towing capabilities. And that leads us to speculate if the 2021 Scorpio could be offered with a 4x4 drivetrain, just like it was offered in the BS4 era. Now Mahindra has officially announced that the upcoming XUV700 will be offered with a 4x4 drivetrain and there's no reason why the next-gen Scorpio wouldn't be, particularly because it will be underpinned by an updated version of the ladder-frame chassis from the all-new Thar. The platform can thus definitely support a four-wheel drive system.

Previously, we had also come across spy images of the vehicle being tested in high altitude regions of Manali, further solidifying our belief that a 4x4 system is definitely on the cards for the 2021 Scorpio. The Scorpio's similarities with the Thar will not just be limited to the platform. The upcoming SUV will also be sharing its engine options with the Thar. That means it will be powered by the 152hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and the 132hp 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. These engines could, however, come in a different state of tune than what is available with the Thar. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

We all know how accomplished an off-roader the new Mahindra Thar is, and with similar underpinnings, the upcoming Scorpio could combine those rugged capabilities with the practicality of seven-seats. The 4x4 drivetrain, if at all, will be reserved for the top-spec variants. The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be much larger than the outgoing model. It retains its tall-boy stance with upright pillars and the overall design seems quite butch and typically SUV. The interior of the next-gen Scorpio will be completely redesigned too, as was revealed in spy images that surfaced on the internet before.

When the next-gen Scorpio hits showrooms later this year in between October to December, its prices are likely to start from INR 13 lakh and go up to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the new Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. That will also put it in the same price bracket as the top-end variants of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The Mahindra Scorpio will, however, be unique in this segment for being the only three-row SUV with a ladder-frame chassis and possibly, the 4x4 drivetrain as well.

