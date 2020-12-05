2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and Kawasaki KLX 300SM motorcycles unveiled

Kawasaki has updated its product line-up for 2021. We have already reported about the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and its race-bred sibling Ninja ZX-10RR. The company has also revised the supercharged Z H2 SE for the upcoming year with better suspension and braking equipment. Apart from the aforementioned models, the motorcycle giant has pulled the sheets off from the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and Kawasaki KLX 300SM motorcycles, too.

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300

The new dual-sport motorcycle from Kawasaki features a 292cc single-cylinder engine that comes equipped with a fuel-injection system. It also has a DOHC and 4 valves. Kawasaki has also updated the graphics and somewhat tweaked the design of the motorcycle for a refreshed visual appeal.

Also Read: Kawasaki India offering year-end discounts of up to INR 50K on select bikes

To ensure that the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 is capable of handling the off-road beatings, the company has provided a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. For the suspension, there is a pair of 43mm USD front forks with 254mm of travel and compression adjustability whereas the rear has a monoshock with 231mm of travel and compression as well as rebound adjustability. The new KLX 300 also enjoys a high ground clearance of 249mm.

2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM

Powering the new KLX 300SM is the same engine that Kawasaki has fitted in the 2021 KLX 300. Since this is a supermoto model, it has specific features to suit its needs. For example, the front wheel size is 17-inch and has a larger 300mm rotor. The front suspension has a travel of 231mm whereas the rear monoshock has a travel of 205mm. The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300SM runs on road-biased tyres.

For now, the 2021 Kawasaki KLX 300 and Kawasaki KLX 300SM will be made available only for the US market. There is no information as to whether these motorcycles will reach European countries or not. As far as their availability here in India is concerned, that’s highly unlikely. For our market, Kawasaki currently has the KLX 110, KLX 140G, and KLX 450R listed on its official website.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.