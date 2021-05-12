2021 Isuzu MU-X Launched in India at Rs 33.23 lakh

The Isuzu MU-X was first launched in our market back in 2017, and it got discontinued last year because of the stringent BS6 emission norms coming into action. While Isuzu has introduced a new generation of the SUV in the Southeast Asian markets, our market has finally seen a comeback of the earlier model, albeit, with an updated powerplant that complies with the stricter emission standards. The revised SUV has been launched in two trim levels- 2WD AT and 4WD. It gets retailed at a starting price of INR 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and INR 35.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

In the Indian market, the 2021 Isuzu MU-X competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour. The SUV derives power from a 3.0-litre four-pot turbocharged diesel mill which develops 177bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The 4X4 version of the SUV features shift-on-fly operation, which gives the option to select from two-high, four-high and four-low. It also gets uphill and downhill drive control.

In terms of dimensions, the Isuzu SUV is 4,825 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,840 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,845 mm. In terms of looks, the front fascia of the car, along with a few other styling elements are inspired by the D-Max V-Cross pick-up, which has also been updated to meet the BS6 emission norms.

The new Isuzu MU-X features a touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, Bluetooth connectivity, electronic stability control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, electronic brake-force distribution, traction control and more. Outside, the updated Isuzu MU-X employs a double slat grille finished in chrome for a premium look. Other highlights include flush-fitting roof rails, muscular bonnet, smart-look 17-inch rims and LED DRLs. Along with the updated MU-X and D-Max V-Cross, the automaker has also launched the Hi-Lander trim of the D-Max. The new trim can be perceived to be a slightly premium version of the base S-cab trim of the BSIV model. It comes with a 1.9-litre diesel engine and RWD.