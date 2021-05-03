MG Gloster Real World Mileage and Performance Test - Video

The MG Gloster is a formidable SUV if you are in the market for a full-size seven-seater vehicle. It's been a little over 6 months since MG Motor launched the Gloster in India and we recently had it over for a thorough mileage and performance test. Prices for the MG Gloster range between INR 29.98 lakh and INR 35.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Here in this video, we have tested the MG Gloster for its average fuel economy, driving it in various conditions for an accurate representation of real world figures. We have driven it in the city, on the highway, and on twisty mountain roads. We even subjected it to some acceleration tests and challenging off-road scenarios in the process.

The idea was to put it through all possible conditions that a regular driver would encounter while using it on a daily basis. Do note that this is not an attempt to achieve the maximum fuel efficiency out of the SUV. We have driven it both with a hard and light foot, in heavy and light traffic. The MG Gloster has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of 12.35 kmpl. In our test, driving it over 180km in a variety of conditions, we got a fuel efficiency figure of 9.3 kmpl as per the MID. That's pretty decent for an SUV of this size, power and weight. In this process, we even tested the acceleration of the Gloster, where it managed to sprint from 0-100 kph in a respectable 12.73 seconds.

And that brings us to what's under the hood of the Gloster. The MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0L, four-cylinder diesel engine in India, available in two states of tune. The first features a single turbocharger and produces 163hp and 375Nm. The higher-spec engine - the one on test here - comes with twin-turbochargers and produces a much healthier 218hp and 480Nm. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed gearbox as standard. The lower-spec engine is offered with two-wheel drive only while the high-spec engine comes with shift-on-the fly four-wheel drive with selectable drive modes. The Gloster is the most powerful SUV in its class.

MG sells the Gloster in India in four variants - Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy. The base Super variant comes only as a seven-seater while the Smart and Savvy variants are offered only as six-seater. It is only the Sharp variant that comes both as a six and seven-seater. The real selling point of the Gloster is however its expansive features list. Its segment-first level-1 autonomous safety features include autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control as well. It’s also very well appointed on the inside with a premium feeling cabin and good quality materials with a lot of tech.

The MG Gloster goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4. Frankly, there’s no escaping the sheer size of this vehicle as it is larger than all its rivals. If making a statement with your car is important to you, none will do it better than the Gloster. The MG Gloster has unique strengths which some of its rivals don't. It's the most feature-rich vehicle in the segment with a very premium feeling cabin with tons of space and is fairly capable off the road as well.

