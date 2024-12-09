No Roof, No Windshield, All Thrill: Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts

Mercedes-AMG has officially revealed the PureSpeed, a roofless, windshield-free version of the SL63, marking a stunning fusion of Formula 1 inspiration and classic design. Part of the exclusive Mythos Series, only 250 units of this ultra-limited model will be produced, catering to collectors and enthusiasts seeking a unique driving experience.

The standout feature of the PureSpeed is the F1-inspired “halo” bar, splitting the cockpit and adding structural safety. The design pays homage to the 1955 300SLR, featuring iconic humps behind the seats, while its red-and-black livery and #10 graphics reference Mercedes' historic win at the 1924 Targa Florio. Buyers can also opt for a matte silver finish, representing traditional German racing colors.

Under the hood, the PureSpeed retains the SL63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, delivering 577 horsepower through a nine-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. Advanced chassis systems like hydraulic roll control and rear-wheel steering ensure precision handling, while bespoke aerodynamic tweaks compensate for the lack of a roof and windshield.

Adding to the experience, Mercedes provides two aerodynamic helmets equipped with an intercom system connected to the car’s infotainment, allowing passengers to chat, play music, or make calls. A unique IWC Schaffhausen clock sits atop the dashboard as a nod to luxury craftsmanship.