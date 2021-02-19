2021 Honda HR-V Is A Real Looker With These Accessory Packs

Honda took the wraps off the third-gen HR-V in Japan yesterday. The 2021 Honda HR-V is a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of styling inside and out, but more importantly, it is now a hybrid-only SUV. The new Honda HR-V will officially go on sale in Japan in April this year, before being launched in other parts of the world. Ahead of its official launch, Honda has also released details about the genuine accessories that will be available with the new HR-V via Honda Access.

Honda will be offering accessories on the HR-V bundled in two packages - Urban Style and Casual Style - both of which are aimed at enhancing the aesthetics of the crossover. The packages bring in exterior cosmetic trims which include things like skirts for the bumper, new grille and cladding on the sides. Starting with the Urban Style pack, it adds a skirt for the front bumper that is further accentuated by a wide chrome trim piece. The Urban Style pack also swaps the multi-slatted design of the grille for a new hexagonal-patterned mesh design along with a chrome surround.

Along the sides, the package additionally brings in some side lower garnish, while the rear gets a more pronounced tailgate spoiler. There's also a rear bumper skirt that gets some more chrome and an exhaust finisher. If the chrome-heavy Urban Style pack is not of your taste, you can opt for the Casual Style pack. The add-ons are similar to the Urban Style pack, but are finished in a copper brown shade instead of chrome. The grille surround, trims on the front and rear bumper skirts, the rocker panel garnish and even the door mirror caps are all finished in copper brown. However, Honda hasn't announced the prices for either of the two packages yet.

Honda has revealed only one powertrain option for the new HR-V so far. Powered by Honda's e:HEV powertrain, it is a strong hybrid system with a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol engine and two electric motors. The combustion engine produces 96hp and 127Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the electric motor produces 106hp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This is the same powertrain that's offered on the Honda City Hybrid sold overseas. The new HR-V can run in three different modes - engine only, pure EV and hybrid. It is also available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.

What's particularly more exciting is that the new HR-V could finally be on its way to India this time. The Japanese carmaker had considered launching the previous-gen HR-V in our country. However, that never materialized as it would have had high levels of import content. Given how lucrative the compact-SUV segment in India has become in recent years, Honda will definitely be eyeing to bring the new HR-V to our shores. There has, however, been no official word from the carmaker yet.

