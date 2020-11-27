Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan launched in Thailand, costs INR 20.44 lakh!

Honda has recently launched the new City Hatchback in Thailand. Now, the Japanese company has introduced the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan in the Southeast Asian country. The new car has been priced at THB 839,000 which converts to a whopping INR 20.44 lakh!

Honda has launched the City e:HEV in the range-topping RS variant only. It gets the brand’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system consisting of an electric motor that is capable of producing 108 PS and 253 Nm. As for the engine, there is a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC powerplant which churns out 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm. With this combination of powertrains, Honda is claiming a fuel efficiency of 27.8 km/litre (NEDC cycle).

In terms of looks, the Honda City e:HEV is very similar to its petrol-powered sibling. It features a pair of attractive LED headlamps. The sporty front bumper also houses LED fog lamps. The blacked-out grille enhances the visual appeal. The side profile is maintained by the set of beautiful alloy wheels whereas at the rear, the large LED taillamps take control. Also, the Obsidian Blue Pearl paint scheme suits the car.

On the inside, Honda has added paddle shifters in the City e:HEV hybrid sedan to control the amount of regenerative braking. There’s a large display for the entertainment needs that supports Apple CarPlay connectivity and also shows live feed from the reverse camera. Faux leather and suede upholstery have also been used along with red stitching.

With the launch of the new City e:HEV hybrid sedan in Thailand, Honda has made its intentions towards a cleaner environment more prominent. While there are no details regarding the arrival and availability of the new car in India, we do expect Honda to eventually bring the City e:HEV to our country.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.