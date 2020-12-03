2021 Honda CRF300L & Honda CRF300 Rally revealed internationally

The 2021 Honda CRF300L and Honda CRF300 Rally dual-sport motorcycles have been revealed for the international markets. Both the bikes draw power from a 286cc single-cylinder engine that has been borrowed from Honda’s CBR range of motorcycles. This motor has been updated to meet the more stringent and stricter Euro 5 emission regulations that will come into effect from 1 Jan 2021.

Honda has made several internal changes in the engine. For example, it has increased the piston stroke by 8mm, the timing of the intake camshaft has also been revised. Fitted in the 2021 Honda CRF300L and Honda CRF300 Rally, this motor is tuned to produce 27 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 26.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit with a taller 6th gear. It is accompanied by a slip and assist clutch. Honda says that the new dual-sport motorcycles can attain a top speed of 132 km/h.

Apart from the powerplant, Honda has also incorporated numerous other changes in the new CRF300L and CRF300 Rally. Both the bikes get the same steel double-cradle frame which has been tweaked for less lateral rigidity. The frame is also lighter by 4 kg. The ground clearance of the motorcycles has been increased by 30mm and measures at 285mm.

Taking care of the suspension duties are Showa’s 43mm USD front forks and rear monoshock with even longer travel than before. While there is no option for adjustment at the front, the rear shock can be calibrated for sprint preload. For the brakes, there is a 296mm rotor at the front and a smaller rotor at the rear. Honda has included dual-channel ABS but it can’t be switched off.

The 2021 Honda CRF300L and Honda CRF300 Rally have a few aesthetic and design differences. The former has a 7.8L fuel tank whereas the latter can hold 12.3L of fuel. The CRF300L tips the scale at 142 kg. On the other hand, its rally-focused sibling is heavier and weighs 153 kg. No sign of Honda bringing the bikes to India anytime soon.

