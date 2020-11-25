2021 Honda Rebel 1100 revealed, has Honda Africa Twin engine & DCT

Refreshing its global product line-up for 2021, Honda has revealed the new Rebel 1100. The latest mid-size cruiser was conceptualised and developed following a “Relax and Excite” design theme which makes it a friendly and easy-to-ride motorcycle for a wider range of audience. One of the highlighting features of the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is its engine and transmission combination which has been borrowed from the Honda Africa Twin.

The 1084cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order and 8 valves has been retuned to suit the Rebel 1100’s character. It produces 85.8 hp of power at 7,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm. Thanks to the different flywheel and specific valve timings, the Rebel 1100 has a strong low-end performance. Also, the DCT enables automatic shifting. Customers can also select manual mode and change gears via the handlebar-mounted buttons.

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is equipped with a ride-by-wire system, three different riding modes (Standard, Sport and Rain) and Honda Selectable Torque Control (which incorporates Wheelie Control). ABS comes as standard. There is a fully-digital monochrome LCD instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information. Honda has also provided a USB port in the small storage compartment located under the seat.

The suspension setup includes 43mm conventional forks with cartridge-type dampers at the front and twin Showa shocks with piggyback reservoirs at the back. The 18-inch front alloy wheel has a single 330mm rotor whereas the 16-inch rear wheel carries a 256mm disc.

There are two models of the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 - one comes with the manual gearbox and the other one has the DCT. The former has been priced at USD 9,299 (INR 6.87 lakh) whereas the latter costs a bit more at USD 9,999 (INR 7.39 lakh). Both the models will be available in Metallic Black and Bordeaux Red Metallic.

While the 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is likely to arrive at the dealerships in international markets in January next year, its availability here in India is undecided as of now. Honda was expected to bring the Rebel 300 in the domestic market but it was the new Honda H’ness CB 350 that was introduced. However, there had been reports stating that the Japanese company is planning to launch multiple new 500cc motorcycles in the Indian market and one of them could be the Honda Rebel 500.

