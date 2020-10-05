2021 Honda CBR650R revealed, gets several new features

The Honda CBR650R replaced the highly-popular CBR650F in the Indian market more than a year ago. The new middleweight motorcycle was received quite well by the enthusiasts and offered a good overall package for its price. However, there were a few areas that needed improvement. Well, Honda has done just that in the latest 2021 CBR650R.

The biggest change in the 2021 Honda CBR650R has to be the inclusion of the Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP). These bad boys will certainly make the new motorcycle sportier when it comes to handling.

Honda has also tweaked the side panels and redesigned the licence plate mount. The company has tinkered with the headlight to offer better illumination. The outgoing Honda CBR650R did not really have the best instrument cluster in the business, especially when it comes to visibility and legibility during the daytime. Thankfully, Honda has addressed the issue in the 2021 model by changing the LED angle and font size. Apart from that, Honda has also added a USB Type-C socket under the seat of the upcoming motorcycle.

Of course, powering the 2021 Honda CBR650R will be a less polluting 649cc engine. To make this inline 4-cylinder motor comply with the Euro 5 (BS6) emission regulations, Honda has revised several parts and components such as the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer. Now in its BS6 state of tune, this powerplant produces 95 bhp and 63 Nm.

At the moment, Honda has not disclosed any information regarding the launch of the 2021 CBR650R in India, however, we think that it might be introduced early next year. The 2019 model retailed at INR 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and the upcoming model is expected to carry a slightly higher price tag.

